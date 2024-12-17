Left it a little late for a Christmas present? If you're shopping for a gamer, then this deal with $75 off the PlayStation 5 Slim at Amazon couldn't come at a better time (and it arrives before the big day too) now only $374.

This deal is excellent value for the digital-only edition of the console, which is one of the best next-gen game consoles that money can buy. But if the option to play physical games is more enticing, then you might prefer the PlayStation 5 Slim disc edition instead (also $75 off at Amazon right now) for $424.

We have all the details on this deal for you below. If you need some extra accessories for Player 2, take a look at our guide to the best PS5 controllers as well as the best PS5 games to get you started.

Get a Playstation 5 Slim before Christmas at this low price

Arrives before Xmas Playstation 5 Slim console (digital edition): was $449.99 now $374 at Amazon Save: $75 Overview: Despite the release of the PS5 Pro, the PlayStation 5 Slim remains a god-tier console, and is a great option for saving space, being 24% lighter and 30% smaller than the original PS5 console. Key features: Storage: 1TB SSD | CPU: AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with 8 cores, 16 Threads at 3.5GHz| GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based | RAM: 16GB GDDR6 | Disc drive: Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc |Dimensions: 358 × 96 × 216 mm (disc model) 358 × 80 × 216 mm (digital)|Weight: 3.2kg (disc model) 2.6kg (digital). Release date: November 2023. Price history: The digital edition console typically retails for $449, so this price cut right before Xmas is pretty generous and can contribute towards the purchase of a game from the PlayStation Store. Price check: $424.99 from PlayStation Review Consensus: We're yet to get our hands on the latest PS5 Slim model, but we gave the original PS5 console a stellar 5-star review back in 2022, calling it a true 'next-gen' console. We don't doubt that the PS5 Slim is just as great and our sister site thinks so too. Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the PlayStation 5 Slim in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widgets that update 24/7.