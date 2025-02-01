Not prepared to wait for the Switch 2? Bag $200 off the Asus ROG Ally instead
This handheld gaming console is perfect for on-the-go sessions.
We've reported on this deal a fair few times in the past, but that's only because it's such a great one. Over at Best Buy, you can get the ASUS ROG Ally console for a generous $200 off right now. This brings the price down to just $449.99 for the model with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which offers a boosted gaming experience with 33% more cores and threads than the standard Z1 processor.
In other words, this handheld console is geared for on-the-go gaming sessions, with amazing graphics and incredible power to see you through. There's nothing that compares to the experience of playing on one of the best next-gen game consoles, but sometimes, it's nice to be able to game on your own terms – whether that's during long commutes to the office or simply from the comfort of your sofa.
In our ASUS ROG Ally review, we found that this console is more of a gaming companion, kind of like the PlayStation Portal, rather than a dedicated PC in itself. But with that said, you can also use it for creative tasks should you choose, since it runs on Windows 11. In either case, we think it's definitely worth grabbing the ASUS ROG Ally while it's at this amazing price.
Today's best ASUS ROG Ally deal
Save $200
Overview: The ASUS ROG Ally is packed with power for reliable gaming on the go, but can also be used for some light photo editing since it runs a full version of Windows 11 on some very decent laptop hardware.
Key features: Display: 7-inch Full HD (1080p) LED IPS touchscreen| Refresh Rate: 120 Hz|Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1| Graphics: AMD Radeon RDNA 3 |Storage: 512GB SSD| RAM: 16GB | OS: Windows |Sound: Dolby Atmos | Microphone: Yes, integrated | Battery: | Ports: USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack|Weight: 680g.
Release date: June 13, 2023
Price history: This handheld gaming PC is now more affordable than competitors like the Valve Steam Deck ($549) and Lenovo Legion Go ($699) thanks to this discount, and it's also the cheapest we've seen this console since launch.
Price check: ASUS: $499.99 | Amazon: $517.97
Review consensus: Our reviewer found that the battery life of the ASUS ROG Ally wasn't particularly up to scratch for creative work, and that Windows 11 can be a bit fiddly on a 7-inch touchscreen. But for gaming, it had seriously impressive benchmarking scores.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the ASUS ROG Ally in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widgets that update 24/7.
