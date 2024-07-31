I'm gutted that Mario and Sonic didn't make it to Paris 2024

And all because of stupid NFTs.

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are in full swing, and aside from the sporting action, there has been plenty to digest in terms of design. We've have controversial Olympic logos and mascots, a scandalous opening ceremony, a psychotic Nike advert and even more poorly misjudged Google Gemini advert

There has also been some controversy about a few missing sports, with no baseball, softball or karate this year. But the absence that has most incensed the internet is that of two legendary athletes. Where are Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games?

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

