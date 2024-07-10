The First Descendant has stirred up a surprising design controversy

News
By
published

Gamers may recognise these icon designs.

Publicity shot for The First Descendant video game
(Image credit: NEXON Games Co., Ltd.)

NEXON Games's new third-person looter shooter The First Descendant has been getting a lot of hype, but it's also now causing controversy for an unexpected reason. It's been noticed that a lot of the in-game graphic design appears to have been very closely influenced by another game.

There can be a thin line between influence and all-out copying, but some of the designs spotted seem to stray close to the latter (see our guide to the best game consoles if you need a machine to play the game on).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles