The new Astro Bot DualSense is my fave branded gaming controller yet

It helps that I can actually buy this one (looking at you Deadpool x Wolverine butt controllers).

Astro Bot DualSense controller
(Image credit: Sony / PlayStation)

If you've been keeping tabs on any of the incredible marketing ads in the run-up to Deadpool & Wolverine, then you've probably already seen the hilarious and unique Xbox "butt controller" designs. More than just a concept, these controllers featuring the cheeks of both Deadpool and Wolverine are very real, but you can't buy them. Only one lucky gamer can win the pair by entering the Microsoft Sweepstake competition. 

Some of the best retro game consoles have the most iconic gamepads with quirky designs, and I love seeing that more thought, concept, and energy is being put into designing funky controllers, even just for fun. With that said, some beautiful branded controllers are being released that gamers can actually buy, including the new and exclusive Astro Bot-themed Limited Edition DualSense controller

