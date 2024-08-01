The new Astro Bot DualSense is my fave branded gaming controller yet

If you've been keeping tabs on any of the incredible marketing ads in the run-up to Deadpool & Wolverine, then you've probably already seen the hilarious and unique Xbox "butt controller" designs. More than just a concept, these controllers featuring the cheeks of both Deadpool and Wolverine are very real, but you can't buy them. Only one lucky gamer can win the pair by entering the Microsoft Sweepstake competition.

Some of the best retro game consoles have the most iconic gamepads with quirky designs, and I love seeing that more thought, concept, and energy is being put into designing funky controllers, even just for fun. With that said, some beautiful branded controllers are being released that gamers can actually buy, including the new and exclusive Astro Bot-themed Limited Edition DualSense controller.

This new pad has been created by SIE and Team Asobi – and I am obsessed. Now, I'm more of a solo gamer, so I definitely do not need any more controllers for my PlayStation 5 console, especially at a price of $79.99 / £69.99, but the Astro Bot controller is just so damn pretty and I'm tempted to buy it just to stare at it.

(Image credit: Microsoft / Xbox / Marvel)

I think the Astro Bot DualSense is one of the best limited-edition PS5 controllers I've seen, and I really like the signature blue accents on the controller buttons and handles, plus the light-up Astro eyes on the touchpad.

Preorders for the Astro Bot DualSense start on August 9 in limited quantities, and will launch on September 6 with the release of the new Astro Bot game for PlayStation 5. No competition entry or re-tweeting needed. Take note, Microsoft.

There have been some other sweepstakes-exclusive Xbox controllers in the past that have really pushed the boundaries, like Pizza-scented Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle controllers and furry Sonic-themed controllers to promote the movie. While I love these designs as a fun concept alone, I can't understand why Microsoft won't let gamers buy these controllers. It's just teasing us, really.

I never imagined a controller would exist featuring Wolverine or Deadpool's butt - Butt (get it) I'm not complaining. As much as I wish some of these controllers were available to buy, I don't think I'd have any money left if they were.

For some controllers that you can buy, take a look at the deals we've found below. And if you're a die-hard Deadpool fan (like me) then be sure to preorder the Hasbro Deadpool head for some hilarious conversations.