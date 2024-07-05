This AI tech has me rethinking the future of motion tracking

In November 2023, I wrote about why I think AI motion-capture app, Move AI, was worth the wait. Just eight months later, the same company is taking its offline markerless motion capture technology and making it real-time.

It's called Move Live and it enables the creation of real-time 3D digital experiences in virtual production, sports, gaming, retail and event activations, broadcast TV, and more.

It's already creating quite the buzz and has been utilised by OMM to create Nike store activations in London, Paris, and Berlin for UEFA Euro 2024. Move Live proved to be a great solution thanks to the lack of any noticeable latency and hyper-responsive motion tracking.

“The team at Move were dynamic and the system flawless. We can’t wait to experiment further with this framework and see just how far we can push the envelope,” says Nik Arnhold, Director of Creative Digital Services at OMM.

Move AI's list of notable partners also includes Improbable, who are using it for live performances in the metaverse and XiteLabs who harnessed it to create real-time previsualisation and motion capture of Grimes for her XR performance at Coachella.

How does Move Live work?

(Image credit: Move AI / Racquet Studios)

The Move Live markerless motion capture solution generates 3D motion data from video in real-time and with post-processing using advanced AI, computer vision, and physics models.

This removes the need for restrictive and costly mocap suits and generally makes the whole setup more straight-forward. Motion capture data is captured by extracting natural human motion from video using advanced AI, computer vision, biomechanics, and physics to automatically retarget the data to a character rig and create a virtual character that can mirror human motion in real-time.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“People are engaging in 3D digital experiences more than ever before, but current 3D workflows are notoriously time-consuming, difficult, and expensive” says Brian Bosche, VP of Marketing and Revenue at Move AI. “Move Live enables studios and brands to create more engaging digital experiences and accelerate the 3D animation process.”

(Image credit: Move AI - Move Live - OMM)

Mocap AI something many studios in the VFX and game development industries are looking into, with Lux Aeterna having explored its uses in its research into AI uses in the VFX industry. And we've seen how game developer Ninja Theory explored new mocap and MetaHuman animation for its Xbox game Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

The The core features of Move Live include:

Real-time markerless motion capture

On-prem and hardware agnostic

Capture people in a 10x10m volume space with 4-8 cameras

Less than 100ms latency

Solo operation and “walk-on, walk-off” for subjects being captured

1 hour setup and 1 minute calibration time

Unreal Engine 5 Plug-In

Post-processing with the Move Engine for AAA quality motion data

Move Live adds to Move’s existing product line, which includes Move One, a single-camera motion capture iOS app, and Move Pro, a web-based multi-camera motion capture system.