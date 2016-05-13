Review: Heaven's Hell: the Art of Anthony Jones

As well as containing some stunning and frankly slightly disturbing artwork, this book is also a handy buy for artists as Anthony Jones skims over the making of some of his creations.

Anthony's work is inspired by high concept fashion

Backers of this Kickstarter project may just have expected a nice collection of their favourite artist's work: but they've got much more than that.

In this deliciously deviant volume, concept artist, illustrator and educator Anthony Jones unleashes his "demented visions of the afterlife" in a stunning series of mainly monochrome paintings.

This collection has delivered more than a standard Kickstarter project

Not quite telling a story, Heaven's Hell nonetheless introduces a string of horrifying and melancholy characters that get right under your skin. Inspired by "extreme high concept fashion design, black-and-white photography and monsters", they're quite unlike anything we've seen before.

And by giving them full space to breathe, it thrillingly conveys how much emotional power can be elicited by an artist willing to go with their gut instinct.

This character finds pleasure in the demise of love

With the lion's share of the first 77 pages handed to the art itself (while tossing out pithy backstories for each demonic personality), the remainder of this 130-page softback devotes itself to tutorials.

These aren't full walkthroughs, but they do offer a series of valuable insights into the Photoshop techniques Anthony used to create and finesse his provocative and unsettling creatures, right down to individual brush presets.

Heaven's Hell: the Art of Anthony Jones