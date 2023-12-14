A day in the life: a product designer at Figma

Taking breaks throughout the workday is not my forte, so my mornings are sacred! I usually start the day with some coffee, bobbing my head to music (lots of Sade), and unloading the dishwasher. Though Figma is a global company, most of my FigJam colleagues are based in California and I’m based in Toronto. I work as a product designer, so, my earlier start time allows me to dedicate my mornings to deep design work, sketching new ideas, and preparing for team syncs while my afternoon is more steeped in meetings.

While most meetings deservedly get a bad reputation, our FigJam team has found a way to make them fun. In our Monday team weekly, we spend about 15 minutes in a large kickoff FigJam board sharing and reacting to pictures from our weekend. The experience reminds me of doodling in your notebook at school as a way to slowly ease your brain into first period – but this time, we’re all collectively doing it as adults and getting to know each other in the process. Highly recommend!

Besides project check-ins, design reviews with my engineers, cross-functional one-on-one’s, and crits with the design team, I put aside longer, more focused blocks of time in the evening to get some Real Design Work™ done. I could be mocking some things out or prototyping an interaction, but all of it is just problem solving for Figma and FigJam, in Figma and FigJam.