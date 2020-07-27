Topics

Brand Impact Awards 2020: shortlist revealed

Find out which 39 projects made the cut after over 20 hours of impassioned judging debates.

We are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2020. Scroll down to see the 39 projects, from 31 different agencies.

The BIAs reward the best branding from around the world. The scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global industry.

Despite most of our entry period running during the COVID-19 lockdown, we were undeterred. At a time when the whole industry is under strain, we believe the very best creative work still deserves to be celebrated and rewarded.

This year, category winners were decided through a total of seven three-hour video debates between specialist judging panels, selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.

Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process. 

Brand Impact Awards 2020: Winners revealed on 10 September

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the agencies that submitted entries during this immensely challenging period – and hope to see any BIA regulars who were unable to do so again in 2021.

Winners will be revealed on 10 September. We are awaiting further guidance from the UK government to determine if a BIA ceremony can take place in some form. We will keep all shortlisted agencies informed on the latest developments.

So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 31 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2020...

Agent

Project: We Can't Wait To Tackle Climate Change
Shortlisted in: Social Impact

Alphabetical

Project: National Autistic Society
Shortlisted in: Social Impact 

Bond and Coyne

Project: Arts University Bournemouth
Shortlisted in: Education

Boyle & Perks

Project: CSM Undergraduate and Postgraduate Guides
Shortlisted in: Education

Bruketa&Žinić&Grey

Project: Untouched By Light
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Bulletproof

Project: Cadbury
Shortlisted in: FMCG

Common Curiosity

Project: Sculpt
Shortlisted in: Typography, Professional Services

Dalton Maag

Project: Wiener Melange for City of Vienna
Shortlisted in: Typography 

Dalziel & Pow

Project: Virgin Media HQ
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

Found Studio x Superunion

Project: LSO – Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano
Shortlisted in: Culture

Jack Renwick Studio

Project: UCL – Disruptive Thinking Since 1826
Shortlisted in: Education

helloMuller

Project: Dawn of X
Shortlisted in: Publishing

Johnson Banks

Project: Teach First
Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Project: Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair
Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Project: Royal Astronomical Society
Shortlisted in: Professional Services

Project: Oak National Academy
Shortlisted in: Social Impact

Kontor Reykjavík

Project: Kringlan – All Kinds of Everything
Shortlisted in: Retail

Magpie Studio

Project: Senser Spirits
Shortlisted in: Illustration

Mailchimp

Project: Now What? That’s What
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

NB Studio

Project: Curious Customs
Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Illustration

Project: Practical Action
Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit

Oficina Studio

Project: Mouvo 2020
Shortlisted in: Culture

Ragged Edge

Project: Heights
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Re

Project: Versus Arthritis
Shortlisted in: Illustration, Social Impact

Reed Words

Project: Penhaligon's voice and website
Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Rose

Project: TEDI-London
Shortlisted in: Education

Studio Output

Project: Mixcloud
Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Studio Sutherl&

Project: Churches Conservation Trust
Shortlisted in: Illustration, Public Sector, Social Impact

Project: Walworth Garden
Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit

Studio Sutherl& x Tom Sharp

Project: 25 Sculptures in Five Dimensions
Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Self Branding

Tickety Boo Creative

Project: Sad Girls Club
Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit

Tom Sharp

Project: British Library – Research
Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Tom Sharp x Accept & Proceed

Project: All Watched Over
Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Typography, Professional Services

True North

Project: Showtown
Shortlisted in: Culture, Illustration

Turquoise Branding

Project: Channel 4 – The Circle Series 2
Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Uncommon Creative Studio

Project: Britain Get Talking
Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Social Impact

Project: Hope Is Power
Shortlisted in: Publishing

UnitedUs

Project: Mr & Mrs Clarke
Shortlisted in: Property & Construction

WeLoveNoise

Project: Amgen Enbrel
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

New tiers of award for 2020

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

From almost 150 entries this year, only a quarter made it this far.

To recognise this, in 2020 we have introduced three new tiers: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). 

In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in September.

