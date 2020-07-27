Brand Impact Awards 2020: shortlist revealed

We are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2020. Scroll down to see the 39 projects, from 31 different agencies.

The BIAs reward the best branding from around the world. The scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global industry.

Despite most of our entry period running during the COVID-19 lockdown, we were undeterred. At a time when the whole industry is under strain, we believe the very best creative work still deserves to be celebrated and rewarded.

This year, category winners were decided through a total of seven three-hour video debates between specialist judging panels, selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.

Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process.

Brand Impact Awards 2020: Winners revealed on 10 September

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the agencies that submitted entries during this immensely challenging period – and hope to see any BIA regulars who were unable to do so again in 2021.

Winners will be revealed on 10 September. We are awaiting further guidance from the UK government to determine if a BIA ceremony can take place in some form. We will keep all shortlisted agencies informed on the latest developments.

So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 31 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2020...

Agent

(Image credit: Agent)

Project: We Can't Wait To Tackle Climate Change

Shortlisted in: Social Impact

Alphabetical

(Image credit: Alphabetical)

Project: National Autistic Society

Shortlisted in: Social Impact

Bond and Coyne

(Image credit: Bond and Coyne)

Project: Arts University Bournemouth

Shortlisted in: Education

Boyle & Perks

(Image credit: Boyle & Perks)

Project: CSM Undergraduate and Postgraduate Guides

Shortlisted in: Education

Bruketa&Žinić&Grey

(Image credit: Bruketa&Žinić&Grey)

Project: Untouched By Light

Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

Bulletproof

(Image credit: Bulletproof)

Project: Cadbury

Shortlisted in: FMCG

Common Curiosity

(Image credit: Common Curiosity)

Project: Sculpt

Shortlisted in: Typography, Professional Services

Dalton Maag

(Image credit: Dalton Maag)

Project: Wiener Melange for City of Vienna

Shortlisted in: Typography

Dalziel & Pow

(Image credit: Dalziel & Pow)

Project: Virgin Media HQ

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

Found Studio x Superunion

(Image credit: Found Studio)

Project: LSO – Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano

Shortlisted in: Culture

Jack Renwick Studio

(Image credit: Jack Renwick Studio)

Project: UCL – Disruptive Thinking Since 1826

Shortlisted in: Education

helloMuller

(Image credit: helloMuller)

Project: Dawn of X

Shortlisted in: Publishing

Johnson Banks

(Image credit: johnson banks)

Project: Teach First

Shortlisted in: Copywriting

(Image credit: johnson banks)

Project: Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair

Shortlisted in: Copywriting

(Image credit: johnson banks)

Project: Royal Astronomical Society

Shortlisted in: Professional Services

(Image credit: johnson banks)

Project: Oak National Academy

Shortlisted in: Social Impact

Kontor Reykjavík

(Image credit: Kontor Reykjavík)

Project: Kringlan – All Kinds of Everything

Shortlisted in: Retail

Magpie Studio

(Image credit: Magpie Studio)

Project: Senser Spirits

Shortlisted in: Illustration

Mailchimp

(Image credit: Mailchimp)

Project: Now What? That’s What

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

NB Studio

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: Curious Customs

Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Illustration

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: Practical Action

Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit

Oficina Studio

(Image credit: Oficina Studio)

Project: Mouvo 2020

Shortlisted in: Culture

Ragged Edge

(Image credit: Ragged Edge)

Project: Heights

Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Re

(Image credit: Re)

Project: Versus Arthritis

Shortlisted in: Illustration, Social Impact

Reed Words

(Image credit: Reed Words)

Project: Penhaligon's voice and website

Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Rose

(Image credit: Rose)

Project: TEDI-London

Shortlisted in: Education

Studio Output

(Image credit: Studio Output)

Project: Mixcloud

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Churches Conservation Trust

Shortlisted in: Illustration, Public Sector, Social Impact

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Walworth Garden

Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit

Studio Sutherl& x Tom Sharp

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: 25 Sculptures in Five Dimensions

Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Self Branding

Tickety Boo Creative

(Image credit: Tickety Boo Creative)

Project: Sad Girls Club

Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit

Tom Sharp

(Image credit: Tom Sharp)

Project: British Library – Research

Shortlisted in: Copywriting

Tom Sharp x Accept & Proceed

(Image credit: Tom Sharp)

Project: All Watched Over

Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Typography, Professional Services

True North

(Image credit: True North)

Project: Showtown

Shortlisted in: Culture, Illustration

Turquoise Branding

(Image credit: Turquoise Branding)

Project: Channel 4 – The Circle Series 2

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Uncommon Creative Studio

(Image credit: Uncommon Creative Studio)

Project: Britain Get Talking

Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Social Impact

(Image credit: Uncommon Creative Studio)

Project: Hope Is Power

Shortlisted in: Publishing

UnitedUs

(Image credit: UnitedUs)

Project: Mr & Mrs Clarke

Shortlisted in: Property & Construction

WeLoveNoise

(Image credit: WeLoveNoise)

Project: Amgen Enbrel

Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

New tiers of award for 2020

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

From almost 150 entries this year, only a quarter made it this far.

To recognise this, in 2020 we have introduced three new tiers: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner).

In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in September.