Brand Impact Awards 2020: shortlist revealed

We are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2020. Scroll down to see the 39 projects, from 31 different agencies.
The BIAs reward the best branding from around the world. The scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global industry.
Despite most of our entry period running during the COVID-19 lockdown, we were undeterred. At a time when the whole industry is under strain, we believe the very best creative work still deserves to be celebrated and rewarded.
This year, category winners were decided through a total of seven three-hour video debates between specialist judging panels, selected to maximise their sector expertise and ensure a rich mix of perspectives on the work.
Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during this process.
Brand Impact Awards 2020: Winners revealed on 10 September
We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the agencies that submitted entries during this immensely challenging period – and hope to see any BIA regulars who were unable to do so again in 2021.
Winners will be revealed on 10 September. We are awaiting further guidance from the UK government to determine if a BIA ceremony can take place in some form. We will keep all shortlisted agencies informed on the latest developments.
So without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 31 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2020...
Agent
Project: We Can't Wait To Tackle Climate Change
Shortlisted in: Social Impact
Alphabetical
Project: National Autistic Society
Shortlisted in: Social Impact
Bond and Coyne
Project: Arts University Bournemouth
Shortlisted in: Education
Boyle & Perks
Project: CSM Undergraduate and Postgraduate Guides
Shortlisted in: Education
Bruketa&Žinić&Grey
Project: Untouched By Light
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Bulletproof
Project: Cadbury
Shortlisted in: FMCG
Common Curiosity
Project: Sculpt
Shortlisted in: Typography, Professional Services
Dalton Maag
Project: Wiener Melange for City of Vienna
Shortlisted in: Typography
Dalziel & Pow
Project: Virgin Media HQ
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
Found Studio x Superunion
Project: LSO – Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano
Shortlisted in: Culture
Jack Renwick Studio
Project: UCL – Disruptive Thinking Since 1826
Shortlisted in: Education
helloMuller
Project: Dawn of X
Shortlisted in: Publishing
Johnson Banks
Project: Teach First
Shortlisted in: Copywriting
Project: Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair
Shortlisted in: Copywriting
Project: Royal Astronomical Society
Shortlisted in: Professional Services
Project: Oak National Academy
Shortlisted in: Social Impact
Kontor Reykjavík
Project: Kringlan – All Kinds of Everything
Shortlisted in: Retail
Magpie Studio
Project: Senser Spirits
Shortlisted in: Illustration
Mailchimp
Project: Now What? That’s What
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
NB Studio
Project: Curious Customs
Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Illustration
Project: Practical Action
Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit
Oficina Studio
Project: Mouvo 2020
Shortlisted in: Culture
Ragged Edge
Project: Heights
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
Re
Project: Versus Arthritis
Shortlisted in: Illustration, Social Impact
Reed Words
Project: Penhaligon's voice and website
Shortlisted in: Copywriting
Rose
Project: TEDI-London
Shortlisted in: Education
Studio Output
Project: Mixcloud
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Studio Sutherl&
Project: Churches Conservation Trust
Shortlisted in: Illustration, Public Sector, Social Impact
Project: Walworth Garden
Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit
Studio Sutherl& x Tom Sharp
Project: 25 Sculptures in Five Dimensions
Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Self Branding
Tickety Boo Creative
Project: Sad Girls Club
Shortlisted in: Not-For-Profit
Tom Sharp
Project: British Library – Research
Shortlisted in: Copywriting
Tom Sharp x Accept & Proceed
Project: All Watched Over
Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Typography, Professional Services
True North
Project: Showtown
Shortlisted in: Culture, Illustration
Turquoise Branding
Project: Channel 4 – The Circle Series 2
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Uncommon Creative Studio
Project: Britain Get Talking
Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Social Impact
Project: Hope Is Power
Shortlisted in: Publishing
UnitedUs
Project: Mr & Mrs Clarke
Shortlisted in: Property & Construction
WeLoveNoise
Project: Amgen Enbrel
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
New tiers of award for 2020
Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.
From almost 150 entries this year, only a quarter made it this far.
To recognise this, in 2020 we have introduced three new tiers: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner).
In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in September.