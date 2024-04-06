A day in the life: Senior animation supervisor Liz Bernard

By 3D World staff
( 3D World )
published

Explore a not-so-average day in the life of the Digital Domain animation mastermind.

She Hulk still
(Image credit: Digital Domain)

Liz Bernard has overseen incredible work on projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Free Guy, and Captain Marvel. Once upon a time though, she was just a child enamoured with the slapstick style of Looney Tunes cartoons. “I saved my allowance and bought Chuck Jones’s autobiography. That sparked my imagination and I realised this could be a career.”

Bernard studied theatre design and ran a photography business in West Africa before enrolling in the online school Animation Mentor, moving to Canada, and landing an animator job at revered VFX studio Digital Domain. Since then, she has gradually worked her way up to become senior animation supervisor, and sat down with 3D World to explain what her role looks like on a day-to-day basis.

Liz Bernard headshot
Liz Bernard

Liz Bernard is a senior animation supervisor with more than 20 credits. Her most recent projects include She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Free Guy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

3D World staff
3D World staff
3D World is the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture.

Related articles