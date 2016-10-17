How to hire the right people

Finding the right person for the job can be a nerve-wracking process, and not just for the potential candidate. Choosing the wrong person can slow down an employee's work process, and potentially upset an established team. So how should web designers and creative directors go about narrowing down hopefuls? The net mag community share their thoughts...

Personality counts

The right candidate isn’t just someone who does their job well, they’re also someone you can bear to sit next to all day.

@netmag #protip pub interviewJuly 14, 2016

@netmag 1. Be honest. 2. Don’t hire assholes.July 19, 2016

@netmag we build it around the @MintTwist DNA. Company fit 1st interview, skill set 2nd. Not failed us in 2 years :)July 19, 2016

Soft skills

Talent or a super-sharp mind can only get you so far; certain soft skills are required for a hire to become a good member of your team.

@netmag First and foremost, I look at attitude and passion. Lack of those two are more detrimental than lack of skill or experience.July 14, 2016

@netmag Don't ask, "How many years exp. w/ framework X?" Instead, ask them to show work they're proud of. And what they're working on next.July 19, 2016

Machine learning

If all else fails, why not apply some number crunching to the problem?

@netmag Studio I consult at applied machine learning to the process - seeks referrals based on existing employee's connections.July 18, 2016

This article was originally published in net magazine issue 284. Buy it here.