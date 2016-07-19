July's best new tools for illustrators

It's time for another roundup of illustration tools. Just like before, some of these are new to the market while others are new to me. And this time, I have a special surprise for you — an Android app. That's right!
So without any delays, let's get to it.
01. Royal & Langnickel Essentials Art Cargo Carry Bag
For the first time ever, I'm including a cargo bag. And this particular bag is durable, lightweight and capable of storing a variety of tools for the traveling artist. There's a huge interior compartment and not one, but three detachable compartments that can be used for all your art goodies.
02. Faber-Castell Pitt Artist Pens
Looking for a new set of pens? With 58 different colors, these India Ink pens come in a variety of sizes. Superfine, Fine, Medium, Bullet and Brush nibs deliver vibrant watercolor ink that is both acid-free and pH-neutral.
03. Offex Craft Station Glass Drawing Desk
Continuing with the traditional set of tools, the Offex Craft Station Glass Drawing desk makes an excellent addition to any artist's studio. This multi-angle art desk features four removable side trays, heavy gage steel construction and can even be used as a light table. Sweet.
04. Forge, iPad App
OK. I suspect I'm going to get a lot of pushback on this pick, but Forge is a decent app. Sure, it may not be as powerful as some of the other digital art apps out there, but it holds its own. And, quite honestly, I like it. If you're looking for something different, and off the beaten path, give Forge a try. If nothing else, it'll be a nice distraction.
05. Sketchbook, Android
I bet you're a bit shocked at my Android pick. It's cool. I understand. But if you're going to use an Android device for drawing, I encourage you to use this app. With a simple and intuitive layout, Autodesk has (not surprisingly) created a fantastic app for drawing on the go.
Well, that's it for this month's round-up. If you've come across some new tools that you'd like to share, let us know in the comments. I'm always looking for something new.