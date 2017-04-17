Why you should take an art class online

From my Montreal studio, I will give one-on-one art instruction to more than 7,000 students all around the world via my online workshops.

Art workshops have always been a popular way for artists to learn, with people coming together in locations from Arizona to Iceland. But, at the same time, the expense and commitment of travel can be difficult for many to incorporate into their lives. Also, most tutors at art colleges work to a strict itinerary, which means skimming over some subjects or not having time for in-depth discussion.

But there is a great way to get full tuition, as well as ask questions and get feedback on your own work. And all this can be done from your own home. Here are just a few reasons why you might want to consider taking your learning online.

01. You get a front-seat view

Online, the demonstrations are great! You can hear everything (or adjust the volume), you get a perfect view, and you can watch them as many times as you like. Many classes, such as the ones hosted by Craftsy.com like mine, are recorded on several cameras at the same time, and are professionally lit and edited. You can even watch them in slow motion.

02. You control the schedule

Another advantage of online learning is that you’re in control of the timetable. No more art class every Thursday whether you have time or not! You can stop and start, pause the tutor mid-lesson while you take notes, and take your time making art that you’re happy with. You will also receive better instruction. Filming the classes is a real plus for me – as real-life demos in front of an audience never show off my best work.

03. You get proper critique

With a traditional course, getting time with the tutor can often be difficult if there are many people in the class. Online classes give tutors the opportunity to give critiques and answer questions by email. This gives them time to compose solid answers, offer useful links, and sometimes even do a sketch by way of example. In my online classes, you can submit work as often as you wish. Some students still post a year after signing up – and their work is all the better for it!

04. You share feedback

Finally, you can learn from others in the group. Often you share feedback, so you can learn from all the answers. And, if there’s a student project area, classmates can exchange support and suggestions even without the instructor.

This article was originally published in Paint & Draw magazine issue 4. Buy it here.

