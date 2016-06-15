Google Fonts website gets a major redesign

The much-used free font library gets a UI overhaul

Google Fonts, the free web fonts resource, has had a major redesign. The user interface is completely overhauled and now comes with several brand new and incredibly useful features baked-in.

Browsing for free fonts for your design projects has never been easier thanks to the new layout, and you can even test them out with different backgrounds at the click of a mouse or prod of a screen.

The new sidebar lets you easily narrow down your font type

The slick new user interface allows you to search fonts by style, thickness and slant, so you can drill down exactly the font type you require right there on the homepage.

You can preview your selections instantly by simply typing in the example text field of the font of your choice, then you can change the background colour to blue, black, yellow or leave it as the default white.

You can try out the fonts on four different coloured backgrounds

And, as always, all fonts in Google Fonts are free and open source, making the right typeface accessible to everyone for all your projects - and you can share favourites and collaborate easily with friends and colleagues.

The redesigned Google Fonts is online now.