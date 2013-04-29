Free iOS app applies gradients for striking images

The perfect app for those of you that love to experiment with images

We all love free things, right? Well get a load of new app Gradients, which allows users to style-up photos using the power of gradient filters. You can choose from 46 different filter styles in three different effect categories, and if you don't like any of those, you can create a number of variations yourself.

It's super easy to use too - to apply a gradient effect to your image, simply tap the Effects menu button and choose an effect. You can also customise your effect to get exactly the look you want and save or share your images instantly to your album, Facebook or Twitter.

They've also just added the Gradients Effect Editor, where you can modify an existing effect to create custom looks for your images. Having enough control to intrigue any digital photo professional, yet easy enough for a newbie, Gradients is a fun little app for those of you that love to play around with images.

Want in on the image action? Download the Gradients app from iTunes.

Like this? Read these!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

What do you make of the Gradients app? Let us know in the comments box below!