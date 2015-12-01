5 awesome gadgets that web designers will love

Some of these amazing gadgets from 2015 would make brilliant Christmas gifts

Hunting for the perfect Christmas present can be one of the most stressful parts of the holiday season. With plenty of people to get gifts for, festive shopping takes a lot of time and effort. To make things easier, we've rounded up this list of amazing gadgets released in 2015.

We've already covered the top 20 web design books any developer would be thrilled to find under their Christmas tree, but Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without technological toys to keep them entertained.

Scroll through the list of gadgets below for gift inspiration, and let us know if we've missed any in the comments.

Put the fun back into coding with this cute little bug bot from Plum Geek Robotics. Perfect for anyone with even a basic level of programming experience, Ringo can be commanded to perform a variety of actions (including detecting, sensing and weaving) using an easy-to-learn language.

Along with a customisable LED display and special Bot to Bot wireless communication, as well as being easily reprogrammed, Ringo is packed with enough features to entertain programmers well beyond Christmas.

Representing the next step in the evolution of photography, Lily is the world's first throw-and-shoot camera. Start taking HD pictures and recording from the air with this GPS enabled waterproof drone controlled from a tracking device that you wear on your wrist.

Although Lily won't be shipped until August 2016, by pre-ordering now you can grab an early bird discount (as well as building up anticipation for the most cutting-edge consumer camera on the market.)

From typewriters through to iPads, the layout of the modern keyboard has remained the same for decades, but is this the most efficient and comfortable layout for avid typists? Kaia Dekker and Jesse Vincent didn't think it was, so they created Keyboardio.

Split across two comfortable maple keyboards, Keyboardio is a luxurious typing experience that is tailored to the shape of human hands. Shipping in 2016, Keyboardio comes with sculpted keycaps and high-quality mechanical keyswitches to make typing easy on your fingers.

For sci-fi fans the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on 18 December will be the biggest present they get to enjoy over the Christmas period, so why not bring a piece of the space saga home with this awesome BB8 app-enabled droid?

Controlled via your smartphone or tablet device, the mini BB8 can roll around your house delivering virtual holographic videos, or you can set him free to patrol autonomously. A must-have gadget for fans of the Force.

What could be better than piloting a paper plane drone from your phone? How about streaming a real time video from the plane itself so you can see the view from the paper glider? That's exactly what PowerUp FPV promises.

Made by PowerUp Toys, the camera mounted model is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to get the project off the ground. However if you can't wait for campaign to finish funding, there are plenty of other fantastic gadgets you can order now on their site.

