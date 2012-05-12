Design tools of the week

Every Saturday, we'll be featuring the very best tools now on offer to creatives. We'll be focusing on the likes of programming and software, gadgets and hardware. Take a look at this week's picks...

Adobe Creative Cloud: Create now

On May 11th, Adobe Creative Cloud was released to the public. The software is a brand new way to provide tools and services for creatives; it's a hub for making, sharing and delivering creative work, centred around the full release of Adobe Creative Suite 6. The digital hub lets you download and install every Adobe Creative Suite 6 application and access online services for file servicing.

In addition, two new apps have been made available for iOS devices - Adobe Proto and Adobe Collage - as well as new features and additional language support in both Abode Photoshop Touch and Adobe Ideas.

For more information visit the Adobe Creative Cloud website.

Adobe Muse: Think design not code

Yesterday [May 11th], Adobe announced the full availability of Adobe Muse - a software platform that enables designers to create websites without writing code. Having previously been available as a public beta, Adobe Muse is an easy-to-use programme that allows tasks such as planning, designing and publishing original HTML5 content to become simpler than ever.

Adobe Muse has similar features to Adobe InDesign, which will make it even easier to use for those already familiar with previous Adobe software. You'll have access to over 400 Web Fonts, served by Adobe TypeKit with built-in tools for interactivity and master pages. It's available as a stand alone subscription or as part of Adobe Creative Cloud membership.

For more information visit the Adobe Muse website.

123D: One big functional family

Flat is boring. Bring your designs to life with the 123D apps family. The 123D app is free and takes your designs from 3D model to 3D print in a few easy steps. You can start from scratch and design your own model or you can choose from thousands of free 3D models that come hand-in-hand with the app.

The app allows you to precise and tweak details of your design so your 3D print is as perfect as can be. You can even take a look at some tutorials on their website to get you started. The app also has a tips and tricks element, which could even lend itself to some design inspiration!

For more information visit the Autodesk 123D website.

jQuery Knob: A JavaScript circular switch

jQuery Knob is a lightweight jQuery plugin for creating good-looking circular switches for your website. It works by transforming any given input fields according to the values defined in its attributes and can be drag 'n' dropped to change the value.

You can define the min-max values, default value on initial load, colour and put it into a 'read-only' mode, which is great for visualisation. So far there aren't any documents for the plug-in but it seems easy enough to use and the processes are fairly straight-forward.

For more information visit web resource depot.

That's your lot for this week! Have you tried any of them out? Have you seen a new tool you want to tell us about? Let us know in the comments box below!