Album artwork of the week: Jon Hopkins' Immunity

The artwork was created using crystal growth and chemical reactions

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week, we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today, we take a look at 'Immunity' from Jon Hopkins.

It was created as a collaborative effort between Hopkins, art director Craig Ward and biochemist-turned-artist Linden Gledhill. The trio initially produced a video for each song, using incredible time-lapse photography of crystal growth and chemical reactions. Then the end results were used as the basic for the album artwork.

The image used for the front cover is an understated, yet beautiful choice, and the rest of the artwork, from the striking colours to the almost unbelivable patterns produced, is truly something to marvel at.

