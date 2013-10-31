The designer's guide to beating procrastination

By his own admission, for a long as he can remember, illustrator Lee Crutchley has had trouble starting things, which is why he developed this brilliant new book The Art of Getting Started.

Crutchley's friendly style invites readers to carry out various fill-in, drawing, writing and list-making tasks, all with the aim of beating creative block. The book is also full of inspirational quotes and tips on overcoming procrastination and anything else that might be holding you back.

This simple little book is strangely addictive. After following just a few of Crutchley's instructions, we quickly found ourselves wondering what he'd suggest next. There's a brilliant injection of humour to these fun and useful exercises, making this book a thoroughly enjoyable, not to mention helpful, resource.

Words: Kerrie Hughes

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Have you come across any good design-related books recently? Let us know in the comments...