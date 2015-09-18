Artist paints amazing portrait using his mouth

Fraser completed the painting using his mouth to hold the brush

Artist Henry Fraser's latest painting will appear on the cover of The Times' rugby world cup supplement, The Scrum – a piece of work he created using only his mouth.

While on holiday in Portugal in 2009, Fraser suffered an accident, which resulted in him being paralysed from the neck down, but this hasn't stopped him pushing himself and achieving his goals.

Henry's artwork on the cover of The Scrum

His latest commission for The Times is a painting of England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, which Fraser completed using his mouth to hold the brush.

This piece is the latest in a range of works by Fraser, which includes stunning pictures of other sports stars such as Usain Bolt, Jessica Ennis and Andy Murray.

Henry Fraser paints using just his mouth

Read more about Fraser's inspirational story on his site.

