Back-to-school catalogue gets an arty makeover

Graphic designer Raxenne Maniquiz develops a clean and minimal design for lifestyle store Bratpack's back-to-school catalogue.

"A clean, controlled and minimalist style characterises my aesthetic," says Raxenne Maniquiz. The Filipino graphic designer, art director and photographer is the go-to designer for Asian apparel store Bratpack.

Maniquiz's latest collaboration with the brand saw her lend her distinctive visual language to its back-to-school catalogue: "I like to collect rich imagery and objects that interest me - maybe discover surprising connections among them - and then find a way to bring them all together and let them do the talking.

"I really like the feeling that I get from being able to put images together to make something new."

