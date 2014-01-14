Can you captivate an audience in under 10 seconds?

Do you think you could tell a story in under 10 seconds? If so, you should definitely check out ultra-short filmmaking challenge 9.88 Films, supported by Channel 4 and Creative Scotland. Inspired by the Commonwealth record for the 100m sprint, this contest tests artists all over the globe to captivate an audience in seconds.

Artist's work will be judged by a talented and experienced selection of the filmmaking industry's finest, including Lucky Number Slevin director Paul McGuigan, The Fifth Element producer Ian Smith OBE and The Inbetweeners Movie producer Chris Smith.

9.88 Films offers some brilliant prizes for budding filmmakers

The prizes offered are no doubt on the wishlist for an budding filmmaker, the winner walking away with a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera and advanced color grading software DaVinci Resolve.

Now open for entries, 9.88 Films is open to anyone over the age of 18 who lives or was born in a Commonwealth country. The website offers various tips and tricks videos for anyone wanting to enter as well as the chance to view other artist's submissions.

So, think you're up for the challenge? Visit the 9.88 Films website for full terms and condition and details on how to enter. Deadline for entries is 9 April, 2014. Good luck!

Words: Kerrie Hughes

