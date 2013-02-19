Charity contest creates new covers for classic vinyl

Charity competition Secret 7" is selecting 350 artists to create new record-sleeve artwork for a roster of big-name pop stars, including Elton John, Public Enemy, Jessie Ware, Laura Marling and Nas.

As part of the competition, which closed yesterday, designers had to create a 7" design inspired by the song in hand, with 350 winners selected at the end of the process.

The 350 winners join another 350 artists and designers who had already been approached by the organisers to create a unique record design.

The exhibition

One copy of each design will be produced and exhibited in East London for over a week in April. The project culminates on Record Store Day (April 20th) when the 700 one-of-a-kind vinyl records will be available to purchase for £40 each.

In some cases, the musicians themselves will help with the selection process. However, none of the buyers will know who created the sleeve - or even which song it's for - until they are holding it in their hands.

Watch this! Secret 7" exhibition 2012:

Last year's Secret 7" competition had an overwhelming response. Thousands of designs were submitted, people flew in from around Europe to see the exhibition, queued to get inside when they went on sale and the cause ended up raising an incredible £33,500 for charity.

The charity of choice this year is Art Against Knives - born from the unprovoked stabbing of art student, Oliver Hemsley, they work to reduce the root causes of knife crime through youth-led, creative opportunities.

On top of the money and awareness generated this year, Secret 7" will ensure that every aspect of the project provides an opportunity for the young people that they work with - from helping to design the website through to apprenticeships and work experience opportunities.

