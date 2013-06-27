New issue of Computer Arts on sale today

The July issue of Computer Arts magazine has just gone on sale, and it's filled with in-depth features you simply can't miss!

For a kick-off, Adrian Shaughnessy looks at the issue of design education, and asks whether the industry is ready for the latest crop of digital-savvy graduates. Elsewhere, D&AD president Neville Brody lays into the UK government and proposes ripping up the system to start from scratch.

Another feature looks at how large, high-profile clients are increasingly commissioning much smaller agencies; five such minnows reveal how they took on the big boys... and won. The issue also features special reports from Typo Berlin and OFFF Barcelona, a profile of experimental German outfit Studio Nand, a revealing interview with Polish designer-activist Grzegorz Laszuk, and much more.

