Create your own T-shirt design with Geometee

Play around with the preset designs or create your own on Geometee

Want to design your own T-shirt but not quite sure where to start? New web app Geometee makes it easy to create an original and striking design that will make you stand out in the fashion design crowd.

Using the dials on the left-hand side, you can change the angles, ratio and position on the tee, as well as line thickness, colour and fill. You can also change the colour of the background using the chart on the right-hand side.

It's a brilliant app that had us playing around for hours. We have no doubt that you can use it to make something wonderful, but if you need some inspiration, you can see some of the best designs over on redbubble.

Make your own T-shirt design over on Geometee.

