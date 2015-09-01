Could you win the same award as Jonathan Ive?

The RSA Student Design Awards (SDAs) is calling for entries to its 2015-16 awards. This year, the world's longest standing design curriculum and competition for students and new graduates has 12 briefs.

Challenges range from designing sustainable ways to bathe and wash, to eliminating the concept of waste in developed societies by promoting it as a valuable resource.

Following a hugely successful pilot last year, the 'Moving Pictures' animation brief also returns in 2016. As before, students will be asked to pick one of two exclusive audio files from the RSA's world-renowned public events programme, and produce an accompanying animation to energise and illuminate the content.

Reasons to enter

Entrants compete for various benefits, including bursaries from the sponsors, work placements and mentoring support to develop fledging careers. This year's awards include over £35,000 in cash prizes and paid internships at the likes of Philips, Waitrose, GlaxoSmithKline and Priestmangoode.

Students anywhere in the world can enter the RSA Student Design Awards. This year the RSA are introducing global partners in countries outside the UK to help grow and deliver the Awards internationally, including AIGA in the US.

Sponsors include Airbnb, Philips, Unilever, Fazer, GlaxoSmithKline, RBS, Waitrose, Springetts and PriestmanGoode. On 23 September 2015, sponsor representatives will come to the RSA in London to present the briefs at a Launch + Tutor Briefing Event, with a keynote from award-winning government design chief Ben Terrett.

Over their 91 years, the SDAs have evolved into one of the creative industry's most cherished sources of new talent. They're a key scouting tool for a range of employers, offering a critical boost to fledgling designers' careers across different sectors.

Previous winners of the Awards include Sir Jonathan Ive, Chief Design Officer at Apple (RDI); Richard Clarke, Global Vice President of Design at Nike; Paul Priestman, founder of Priestmangoode; and Tom Tobia, founder of Makerversity.

Along with the launch of the briefs, pre-registration also opens today. Check out the RSA Student Design Awards for more information on how to enter.

