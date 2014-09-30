Exclusive Vasava book for OFFF 2015 Early Bird ticket holders

We're big fans of OFFF Barcelona here at Computer Arts. The three-day design fiesta marks a highlight in our creative calendar – and next year's conference already looks like it's gearing up to be an OFFF to remember.

OFFF 2015 is the event's 15th anniversary. The team promise "big surprises" – including an exclusive new show from explosive creative trio SNASK (we can confirm they're worth seeing), unreleased behind-the-scenes from an "as yet unreleased Marvel feature film" and a special limited-edition book from prolific design studio Vasava, who have been busy working on the publication since last May.

To get your hands on the 15th anniversary special edition Vasava book you'll need to be quick: it's only available for attendees with Early Bird tickets – which are on sale until 12th October and are, according to the OFFF crew, "going like crazy!"

So who's going to be speaking at OFFF 2015? Stefan Sagmiester will be helping celebrate with an exclusive 15th Anniversary talk, as will Gmunk, Julia Pott, Chuck Anderson, Brand Nu, typographer Gemma O'Brien, Passion Picture's Jon Saunders, Vallee Duhamel, Steven Wilson, talented coder Robert Hodgin and a host of inspiring creatives.

What else? Workshops include a branding session with Michael Cina, the chance to build your own robotic kit with robot-building character designer Jan de Coster, plus a vibrant abstract masterclass with Rik Oostenbroek and art-creation session with motion artist Renascent.

And, of course, not to forget the myriad surprises the team have under their belt...

OFFF 2015 is taking place between 28-30 May. To grab a copy of Vasava's exclusive OFFF 15th anniversary book make sure you catch an Early Bird ticket while you still can. We'll see you there.

