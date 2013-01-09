Half Acre Beer does label design differently

The company introduced canned beer in 2010

Even if you're a little 'beered-out' from the festive season, you won't be able to take your eyes off of these label designs created by artist Phineas Jones for speciality Chicago-based brewers Half Acre Beer.

One of the canned label designs close up

Brew beginnings

Half Acre Beer Company began in 2006 with no experience but plenty of optimism. After beginning in Wisconsin and working together with the likes of Ska Brewing Company, the collective were finally able to cement their place in the brewing world in August of 2011.

The Half Acre ethos is that the beer is "a reflection of those that keep it alive, the people that hoist the beer and the places where it's found". And that's also reflected within the labels.

This beer label is influenced by classic Japanese horror movies

After each beer is lovingly crafted, the label is then designed to reflect the inspiration behind the brew. Ranging from cats and robots to donkeys and daisies, the labels are just as delicious as we expect the beer to be.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any inspiring label designs? Let us know in the comments box below!