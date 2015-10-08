OFFF offers up a new way to create titles

Creating the title sequence for one of the biggest design events in the calendar is a pretty intimidating task, but, as Erin Sarofsky explains, she took the chance in her stride, with her company producing this inspirational sequence for OFFF Mexico.

"We landed on the idea that our community has essentially 'filterised' different styles, artists and genres," Sarofsky begins. "We are constantly getting requests to make something more Saul Bassy, or retro, or add a touch of Bauhaus....

"These and ideas like them do inspire us, but we feel it's very important to not treat the creative process like it's a giant selection of Instragram filters. So, we created a visual buffet! While it's kind of absurd that we made a piece that does exactly what we don't like being asked to, it has turned out to be a beautiful commentary and a celebration."

