9 of the best design events in October and November

Whether you're based in Britain or Brazil, we've scoured the global creative calendar to bring you October and November 2015's very best design events.

OFFSET London sees Dublin's world-class design conference come to England's capital city for the first time ever – bringing with it a raft of top-notch speakers, including Erik Kessels, Seb Lester, Graphic Thought Facility and more.

But there's plenty more happening over the next two months. Sink your teeth into our pick of the best creative events around the world…

02-03 October

ADC Gallery, New York City

The Secret Handshake helps young creatives looking for insider insight, honest answers and solid solutions to go pro.

Produced in partnership with the Art Directors Club (ADC), this conference brings together a broad range of talks, inspiration and educational panel discussions. Speakers this year include Wolff Olins' Lisa Smith and ADC Young Guns 2011 Winner Ping Zhu.

05-07 October

Chicago, USA

Billed as the web conference for designers, HOW brings together interactive designers behind blockbuster web design projects for the likes of Google, Etsy, Fitbit and more.

Through a mixture of talks and workshops, speakers will demystify concepts, share design processes that you can include in your own work, and highlight hot web design trends and tools.

05-07 October

Lisbon, Portugal

This conference is an international forum for sharing and exchanging information which embraces the theoretical, applied and related areas of design and marketing.

Strands will be delivered in parallel sessions through keynote presentations. Themes include culture and design, sustainability, future trends and innovation.

08-10 October

Hyatt Regency, New Orleans

The AIGA conference brings the design community together to experience provocative speakers, local culture, nightly networking receptions and competitions, including Command X, in which emerging designers face off in head-to-head battles.

The moderator for the event this year is Roman Mars, host of the popular '99% Invisible' podcast on design. Exhibitions, professional development sessions and face-to-face roundtables with design heroes also feature.

14-21 October

Manchester, UK

As well as the screening of documentary film Made You Look, highlights of Manchester's week-long creativity festival include 'Design How', an evening with some of the UK's greatest thinkers, creatives and doers such as IDEO, Territory Studio, Ben Terrett and Clive Grinyer.

'Music How', meanwhile, will see New Order's Stephen Morris (yes, that New Order) in conversation with Jon Drape and Luke Brainbridge.

17-18 October

São Paulo, Brazil

The Pixel Show is the biggest creative event in Latin America and the third largest in the world.

Each year it brings together the Latin creative market featuring national and international lectures, workshops, exhibitions, live paintings sessions, new musicians and Sharp Talks (the mini free lectures that were such a success at last year's show).

Organised by Zupi, it caters best for creatives from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Portugal.

20-21 October

The British Museum, London

Interact London is a bespoke event that explores the importance of design and the roles that UX and IA play in today's digital society. Together, the speakers and talks represent a mix of 'philosophy and practice' from some of the most accomplished thinkers and practitioners in their fields who believe design makes a difference.

22 October

London, UK

As Glug branches out around the UK and world, the next Glug London is set for 22 October. Speakers to be confirmed.

12-13 November

Shoreditch Town Hall, London

One of the most well-regarded creative events around comes to London for the first time, and looks set to build on past successes when it has regularly drawn over 2,000 delegates to Dublin.

A smorgasboard of top speakers will be in attendance, including illustrators Yasmeen Ismail, Tomi Ungerer, McBess and Seb Lester, creative agencies Graphic Thought Facility and Mother London, set designer Rachel Thomas, fashion designer Una Burke, and the inimitable Morag Myerscough.

The full version of this calendar first appeared inside Computer Arts issue 245, a branding design special packed with expert advice from the world's best agencies and studios – on sale now.

