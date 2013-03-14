2,700 mini artworks go on sale at secret postcard event

All of the postcards are displayed anonymously for a week

Since its birth 20 years ago, the RCA Secret postcard sale has raised more than £1 million for the RCA Fine Art Student Award Fund. The event asks professional artists and designers, plus up-and-coming art students to make and donate a piece of work.

The only conditions are that it has to be postcard-sized and it must be signed on the back. In the past, artists have painted, drawn, sketched and even produced 3D sculptures.

This year's event will feature original works by renowned artists such as Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park, film director Mike Leigh, fashion designers Sir Paul Smith, Orla Kiely, Christopher Bailey and Manolo Blahnik, Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, and designer Sir James Dyson.

All of the postcards are displayed anonymously for a week in the RCA Secret exhibition and then go on sale for one day only (Saturday 23 March) to the public for £45 each.

The identity of the artist won't be revealed until after the sale! RCA Secret curator Wilhelmina Bunnsaid, "The breadth of artistic styles make a visually stunning exhibition, with contributions by artists and designers from all walks of life displayed next to each other.

"At a time when arts education funding is being cut we’re even more grateful for this support, with donations helping the next generation of artists coming through the College." The cards are sold on a first served basis, with a maximum of four cards per person. There will also be a raffle for collectors to win a position in the first 50 places.

You can view the collection online and get more information about the event on the RCA website.

