If you like Saul Bass, you'll love these movie-inspired icons

Saul Bass' iconic work continues to inspire to this day

Saul Bass was a pioneer of movie art. Creator of some of the best movie posters and amazing title sequences, almost every designer has come across or been inspired by the iconic artist. This latest project is a brilliant example of Bass' continuing influence.

Using gorgeous colour palettes, clever imagery and the vogue-ish long shadows, Brazilian designer Rodrigo Gafa has produced a series of movie icons inspired by the designs of Saul Bass. Featuring the likes of The Shining, Cast Away and Despicable Me, it's a treat for the eyes.

Working as a freelancer with five years' experience working in game companies and digital educational projects, Gafa graduated in game design with game art approach by UFPE. Studying animation on top of all that makes this quite a strange project for the games animator but it certainly shows off his skills.

