Secrets of broadcast branding revealed at Kyoorius FYIday

British creative agency DixonBaxi is to kick off the second Kyoorius FYIday, held across India on 23, 24 and 25 January.

Co-founder Aporva Baxi and head of strategy Tim Watson will talk broadcast branding at the evening sessions, sharing valuable insights into how the award-winning studio creates relevant brands with depth.

The first session will be held in New Delhi on 23 January, from 5-7:30pm at the British Council (17 Kasturba Gandhi Marg New Delhi). The second will be in Bangalore on 24 January (Karnataka Chitra Kala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road, Kumara Park East, Seshadripuram, Bangalore - 560001); and the third in Mumbai on 25 Januray (Rachana Sansad, Plot N 27 B, Shankar Ghankear Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025).

Tickets are limited so head over to the Kyoorius FYIday site for more information.