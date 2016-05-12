Start your creative career with D&AD New Blood Shift

Get your foot in the door with New Blood Shift

Are you a bundle of raw creative talent bursting with experimental design ideas, itching to find your way into the industry? If you don't have a degree and you're between the ages of 18 – 26 then you're in luck, as you're exactly who D&AD's New Blood Shift are looking for.

New Blood Shift is looking to find the best talent and get them into the industry. Through a free 12-week night school run by the best in the business, chosen participants will get up to speed on what it means to be an advertising creative. With mentorship and paid placements up for grabs, this is the ultimate first step.

So if you're putting yourself out there and have a passion for all things creative, D&AD want to hear from you. Hopeful applicants can apply on the D&AD site until 1 June 2016.