Students celebrate design award success

We're big fans of emerging talent here at Creative Bloq and it looks as those two students from the University of the West of England are onto big things. At the world famous St Bride Library in London, it was Sophie Balch and Fanny Wacklin-Nilsson's design industry-themed zine 'Fond' that beat off stiff industry competition to receive the accolade of 'Best in Show' at the Handmade & Bound fair.

Fond magazine at the Handmade & Bound fair in London

Each issue of the magazine takes on a different, design-industry related theme and is packed full of interviews with designers and studios alike.

The first issue focused on editorial design, featuring magazines such as Fire & Knives, Boneshaker, Grafik and Wired. The second looked at Dutch typography with a Risograph printed interior and screen-printed cover. The latest issue explores the relevance of internships, including studio's opinions alongside students' experiences of interning around the globe.

Screenprinting for the magazine gets underway

This latest award has topped off a successful term for the Graphic Design course at the University with 15 students also receiving awards from the International Society of Typographic Designers (ISTD). For more information on Graphic Design at UWE, you can visit their official website.

Like this? Read these!

Have you recently won an award you'd like to shout about? Let us know in the comments box below!