Swissted: redesigning the vintage punk poster

An example of two of the posters featured in the book

Graphic designer Mike Joyce will be releasing his brand new book 'Swissted: Vintage Rock Posters Remixed and Reimagined' in March. The collection will consist of his on-going graphic design project 'Swissted,' in which Mike redesigns classic gig posters.

Typography inspired

Redesigning vintage punk, hardcore, new wave, and indie rock show flyers into international typographic style posters, each design is set in lowercase Berthold Akzidenz-Grotesk medium. It's also worth noting that every show that is advertised actually happened.

Inspired through a Swiss-modernist lens, the designs feature bands such as Weezer, Black Flag, Bad Religion, and Sonic Youth. The book features 200 posters, all microperforated and ready to frame, with the foreword written by legendary designer Steven Heller.

