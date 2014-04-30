Upcoming event celebrates talent in two top creative cities

Glug is a series of events for the design and creative community. Our showcase event is held in London but there are now six other events around the world. Based around a series of talks and informal networking, Glug has become one of the most exciting, credible and well attended creative events around.

In partnership with Two Goats, Glug is bringing an event titled 'Two Cities' to New York on 21 May. The will celebrate London and New York as world leaders in design. New York with a packed line up showcasing some of London and New York's best creative talent.

Appearing at the event are:

Found Studio - One of London's most exciting motion studios, Found have launched international pop careers, created installations for the Beijing Bird's Nest, created virals for Sony PlayStation and projection mapping projects for Nike.

Studio Output - Since it's inception in 2002 Studio Output have created some of the most amazing design work of the past decade. But what does it take to stay focused, stay motivated, have the best talent want to work for you and the best brands on your books.

Wednesday - Wednesday works with some of the most renowned Fashion, Luxury and consumer lifestyle brands in the world. With offices in London and New York, Wednesday create strategically-led advertising campaigns, online destinations and original editorial content.

Analog Studio - A new breed of visual effects studio. Analog have become the go to people for brands such as Honda, Citizen, Meridian, CBS and many more.

Kin Design - Kin are an research and design studio. They produce some of the most beautifully crafted digital work in the world. Their work stands out for the care and attention they pay to materials and production processes, whilst all along connecting up the digital and physical worlds.

There will be music, special guests, pop ups, live illustration and art around the bar, plus of course some great drinks and banter.

Tickets are $8, with free cocktail bar between 6.30-8pm. Find out more about Glug here.