Why the eye-popping new issue of Computer Arts is a collector's item

The latest issue of Computer Arts is on sale – and if you appreciate the incredible tactile power of print as well as the stunning innovation possible with digital, you're in for an eye-popping treat.

Phenomenally talented illustrator and paper engineer Helen Friel has hijacked the cover of Computer Arts issue 239.

She's handcrafted a striking double-sided print/digital diorama that's been embellished with an explosion of exciting special finishes – including a slick emboss, textured deboss and selection of varnishes (courtesy of our friends at Celloglas).

A spinning Hyperlapse video of the creative process, meanwhile, transforms the cover of the interactive version of issue 239 into a true celebration of all things digital.

Together, both media are being pushed to their absolute limits to make the magazine a beautiful, one-off collector's item.

Notions of ‘corrupted’ and ‘warped’ are redefined in the Culture section

Inside, the contents are just as exciting. Branding legend Michael Johnson of johnson banks joins a panel of leading designers to discuss how to create your best ever branding; and discover 20 ways to enhance your print and digital projects.

Fresh from the Oscar-winning set of The Grand Budapest Hotel, Annie Atkins talks Wes Anderson, fake newspapers and running on set

Also, meet the Oscar-winning prop designer Annie Atkins; go behind the scenes on the most innovative new design projects; and much more – scroll down to find out what else is inside this month's magazine.

Inside CA issue 239...

20 ways to enhance your print and digital projects

How to create your best-ever branding: why working more closely with your clients will improve all your projects

Graphic designer and prop-maker Annie Atkins talks typography, running on set and what it was like working with Wes Anderson on The Grand Budapest Hotel

Roll out a nationwide rebrand: behind the scenes on Langland’s large-scale rebrand of Co-operative Pharmacy

Discover the interactive techniques you need to know about

How to design without limits: Gregory Bonner Hale reveals the secrets of truly cross-platform branding

Much, much more...

Add some extra print and digital zing to your design projects, with this issue's special report

How embracing a collaborative approach to design can boost your branding projects

Discover the best creative haunts in Berlin