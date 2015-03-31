Why the eye-popping new issue of Computer Arts is a collector's item

The latest issue of Computer Arts is on sale – and if you appreciate the incredible tactile power of print as well as the stunning innovation possible with digital, you're in for an eye-popping treat.
Phenomenally talented illustrator and paper engineer Helen Friel has hijacked the cover of Computer Arts issue 239.
She's handcrafted a striking double-sided print/digital diorama that's been embellished with an explosion of exciting special finishes – including a slick emboss, textured deboss and selection of varnishes (courtesy of our friends at Celloglas).
A spinning Hyperlapse video of the creative process, meanwhile, transforms the cover of the interactive version of issue 239 into a true celebration of all things digital.
Together, both media are being pushed to their absolute limits to make the magazine a beautiful, one-off collector's item.
Inside, the contents are just as exciting. Branding legend Michael Johnson of johnson banks joins a panel of leading designers to discuss how to create your best ever branding; and discover 20 ways to enhance your print and digital projects.
Also, meet the Oscar-winning prop designer Annie Atkins; go behind the scenes on the most innovative new design projects; and much more – scroll down to find out what else is inside this month's magazine.
Inside CA issue 239...
- 20 ways to enhance your print and digital projects
- How to create your best-ever branding: why working more closely with your clients will improve all your projects
- Graphic designer and prop-maker Annie Atkins talks typography, running on set and what it was like working with Wes Anderson on The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Roll out a nationwide rebrand: behind the scenes on Langland’s large-scale rebrand of Co-operative Pharmacy
- Discover the interactive techniques you need to know about
- How to design without limits: Gregory Bonner Hale reveals the secrets of truly cross-platform branding
- All the best new design, illustration and motion graphics work
- Much, much more...