GIVEAWAY! The Dark Knight Rises print by designer Matt Needle

Today marks the release of The Dark Knight Rises, the final instalment in Christopher Nolan's epic Batman trilogy.

About the designer

Matt Needle is a graphic designer from Cardiff, UK who works with the likes of Nike, Hugo Boss and CNN. He regularly produces homages to his favourite films and TV shows in print design, including Spirited Away, The Life Aquatic and True Romance.

You can see more of Matt's work on his personal portfolio. You can also purchase prints from his online store.

