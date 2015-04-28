Win two tickets to What Design Can Do 2015

One of Europe's top design conferences, What Design Can Do in Amsterdam promises to be packed with insight and inspiration.

The diverse line-up of speakers covering everything from graphics and branding to architecture, product and interactive design across the two-day event from 21–22 May.

Triple Brand Impact Award winner Michael Johnson is on the line-up

This year's speakers include Michael Johnson of johnson banks, Stefan Sagmeister, Google Creative Lab's Steve Rura and experimental artists Bompas & Parr – and you can read more about the programme here.

Tickets are currently on sale for €395 each – and we have a pair of them to give away.

How to enter

Computer Arts will be reporting live from the conference, and we'd love to see you there.

If you haven't already got your ticket, we have a pair to give away, worth €790 total. (Note that it's just the tickets you'll win - you'll have to arrange transport, accommodation etc.)

To enter, just tweet @ComputerArts with why you deserve them, using the hashtag #SendMeToWDCD, by 5.30pm BST on Thursday 30 April.

We'll pick our favourite by the end of the week. Good luck!

You know it's design conference season when two of Europe's heavyweight events happen the same weekend. We're also partnering with TYPO Berlin (21-23 May): watch this space for our next ticket giveaway.

Two years for the price of one on a CA subscription

Computer Arts has teamed up with What Design Can Do to bring you an exclusive offer that we'll be promoting throughout the conference. Simply sign up to a two-year subscription to Computer Arts magazine and only pay for one!