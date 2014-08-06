Is this the future of wall art in your home?

Whether its poster designs, photography or illustration, your walls will no doubt be full of inspiring works and creative offerings. But no matter how many pieces you can find, the web will always contain more art than you could ever imagine.

But how can you bring your favourite online pieces to your walls? That's where the E01 computer comes in. Designed to bring the beauty of the internet into your home, there's no keyboard, no mouse and no alerts, avatars or slideshows; just a seamless, matte-finished product with one single, beautiful cord.

You can change your artwork direct from your phone, allowing you to change your wall according to your mood. You can also upload your own artworks, meaning you can show off your own designs straight from the web. Is this the future of home art?

What do you think about the E01 computer? Let us know in the comments box below!