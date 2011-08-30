Save money on the Future of Web Apps

FOWA: awesome speakers and a chance to meet like-minded folk

The Future of Web Apps (FOWA) conference is coming back to London from 3-5 October. Aimed at web developers and entrepreneurs, FOWA brings together web visionaries to discuss the technologies, platforms and business models you should be using to launch the next generation of successful web apps.



Topics covered include HTML5, UX, JavaScript, Marketing and Mobile, all delivered by some amazing tech industry speakers, such as MG Siegler (TechCrunch), Dave McClure (500 Startups), Sam Stephenson (37signals), Scott Chacon (GitHub) and more.



As well as all of the great content, you will also receive:

Free videos of all the sessions

Fully catered breakfast, lunch and snacks

Speed Networking sessions

App Clinics

Social events, Parties and meet-ups

If you'd like to attend and save a bit of money, .net readers can enjoy a 15% discount off the two-day conference passes. Simply use the promo code DOTNET when booking online.