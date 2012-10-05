5 new illustrations from the award-winning DESIGN SPRING!

Every Friday we give you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring - winner of the FWA Mobile Of The Day (MOTD) Award for October 4 2012 - has to offer. Here are five more samples of the imaginative illustrations we add to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

It's not just about illustration either - you'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work, and more on our free app, which offers zoom functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. So come on, download it today!

Volcano Coffee Exhibition Invite

Brighton-based Tilly, aka Running For Crayons, describes herself as, "a smaller than average person who works with larger than life clients"; those clients include the Observer, Specsavers and Vodafone.

Tilly draws inspiration from the everyday and the odd and enjoys creating characters based on the folks around her. This map of South East London was part of an exhibition at Volcano Coffee House last month.

Explore Strange New Worlds

Sodavekt is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator based in the UK who has worked for a variety of different clients including Pantone, Abrams Books, Tesco, Fatface, New Look, and Lewis Moberly.

Explore Strange New Worlds was created for the Wander Postcard Project, which asked illustrators to imagine a postcard from everywhere and nowhere at once.

The Company of Wolves

Jenny Cox is a freelance illustrator currently based in Devon - The Company of Wolves you see here was part of a group of book and cover illustrations for Angela Carter's The Bloody Chamber.

Sitting on my Head

Istanbul born self-taught illustrator Gizem Vural thinks, "minimalism is cute and mushrooms are just adorable". She might be right!

Call Me Maybe

Jiahui Tan is the brains behind Republic of Singapore creative practice Fable. he works on a large variety of projects, including brand design, art direction, and photography. He strongly believes in creating works which are intimate to the human soul.

If you'd like to see your work featured on the award-winning Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley.