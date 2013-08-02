New illustrations from our FREE app Design Spring

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

It's not just about illustration either - you'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work, and more on our free app, which offers zoom functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Pinterest page

We now have a dedicated Design Spring Pinterest page where we stash images that we think might fit nicely in the app. Take a look at it, and if you fancy adding images yourself then drop Jim McCauley a line with your details.

Whether you're a designer wanting to showcase work, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. So come on, download it today!

Greg Stedman

Monkey Magic by Greg Stedman

Based in Edinburgh, Greg Stedman specialises in illustration, digital art and graphic design. He describes himself as an artist on Behance as 'a gifted amateur with very little style' - although we beg to differ with the latter part of that statement!

Matthew Mifsud

Connections 2014 by Matthew Mifsud

Art director and designer Matthew Mifsud began his working career as a scientist. But realised soon after that design was the path he wanted to take. Based in London, he currently works as deputy art director of the National Theatre.

Ken Hermann

Crash Landed by Ken Hermann

Based in Copenhagen, Ken Hermann has a degree in advertising photography and his work has been published by a number of magazines and exhibited around the world. His work has also lead him to work with renowned photographers like Brigitte Lacombe and Asger Carlsen.

Emily Nuttall

Gas by Emily Nuttall

Emily Nuttall is a graphic design student from West Yorkshire, UK. Recently graduated from Leeds College of Art with a triple distinction award in graphic design, she is currently building her portfolio in her second year at Nottingham Trent University.

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley or upload your images to our Pinterest page.