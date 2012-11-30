5 stunning examples of illustration

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

It's not just about illustration either - you'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work, and more on our free app, which offers zoom functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. So come on, download it today!

Joe Stone is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator based in the UK. He created this illustration of the Village People performing their lesser-known, colour-coded hit for a T-shirt design.

Verbal Picks is an illustrator and editor based in Scotland. The designers style is bright and vibrant in colour, using complex shapes to form fun, interesting designs.

Donovan Brien is a professional graphic designer and the founder of typesetting. He has won multiple awards and competitions for organisations such as Print Magazine and AIGA.

Sharon Bruton is an illustrator, graphic, and multimedia designer based in Ireland. She has worked as an art director, concept artist, and media designer, with a particular interest in sustainability and the visual narrative for over 10 years.

Hylton Walburton is an illustrator and graphic designer from South Africa. Walburton created this illustration for Am I Collective's Illville Hotel earlier this year. You can currently see it hanging in room 18B.

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley.