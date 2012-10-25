Ben the Illustrator's animated billboard

When promoting your creative work, you have to stand out from the crowd. After sending out printed promos for years, Ben the Illustrator decided it was time for a different tactic.

The sections on this online seasonal billboard roll over - just like on a real-life billboard - to reveal one after the other of Ben's illustrations.

Read more: The best billboard advertising campaigns

The billboard features some of Ben's recent work including his vector animal collection

"It's an online self-promotional tool that I conceived last year," Ben explains. "Before I created it, I had been doing printed promos for years - postcards, fold-out posters etc - which frequently worked well, but at the same time took a lot of time and investment."

Agency inspiration

After coming across a video created by ad agency First Stop which showcases just how many printed promotions they receive within a two week period, Ben knew he had to up his self-promotion game.

The array of colours featured within the illustrations are beautifully autumnal

So how did he come up with the idea? "My mind jumped from 'self promo' to 'advertising' to 'billboard' ... 'digital' ... 'billboard' ... 'a billboard that's digital' ... 'a digital billboard!'. And that was it."

Digitalising the idea

The next stop was to get a web wizard on board. Ben worked with digital designer extraordinaire Matt Booth, who ended up building the billboard to perfection.

"Now every season I bring together artwork that suits the time of year; sometimes old work, sometimes brand new," says Ben. "Matt updates the billboard and I use it to promote myself to potential clients for another season."

Have you hit upon an innovative way to promote your design work? Let us know about it in the comments box below!

Like this? Read these!