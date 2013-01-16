The top 5 Behance projects of 2012

Behance, the creative network recently acquired by Adobe, has released its 100 Most Appreciated Projects of 2012. All the work on the list is amazing, but we thought we'd pick our five favourites. Do you agree with our choices? Let us know in the comments below!

Argentinian designer Ale Paul created this series of posters to promote the new Sudtipos typeface Hipster Script. Love the typeface, love the posters, love the self-reflexive irony.

This incredible series of images from American digital artist and creative director Mike Campau was created using stock photography of dancers in action. He took each image and stylized it to fit within different scenes, which were created entirely using CGi.

We've been assured that no animals were harmed in the making of this ad by Singapore agency Nemesis Pictures.

The creative concept behind this commericial for handwash brand Lifebuoy is brilliant, and so is the execution. Yuk!

Polish artist Przemek Blejzyk is the creative force behind this amazing street art. Blejzyk has travelled across Europe, daubing his gigantic creations across Austria, Poland and Russia, and bringing his beautiful and unique perspective to local communities. We'd love him to pop by the Creative Bloq offices!

In this brilliantly nostalgia-inducing project, New York illustrator and designer Peter Stults reimagines a series of modern movie posters, as if the movie had been made in a bygone era.

The attention to detail here is astounding, both in terms of movie history and illustrative design - raising this project above the slurry of quick-and-easy movie poster parodies that litter the internet.

Check out the full top 100 and let us know if you agree with our choices in the comments section below!