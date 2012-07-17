Check out these cool Mickeys!

Jerrod Maruyama's 'Ohboy' design parodies Shepard Fairey's 'Obey' campaign

It was 57 years ago today that Disney opened its first theme park, in Anaheim, California. The characters that drew kids and families across the world back then are still popular today - and illustrators just can’t help putting their own spin on them!

This cheeky design by freelance illustrator

Jerrod Maruyama

, who counts the House of Mouse as one of his clients, parodies the celebrated

Obey campaign

created by

Shepard Fairey

. Another of Maruyuma's designs, ‘Simple Mickey’ - a T-shirt design that gives the character a cool, contemporary feel without sacrificing any of its well-loved qualities - is pictured below.

There are plenty more Mickeys to see on

Maruyuma's site

. And if you fancy meeting the artist in person, he’ll be making an appearance and signing his work at the WonderGround Gallery in Disneyland, California on August 4th and 5th from 1pm-4pm.