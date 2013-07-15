Retro wallpapers blast famous faces with colour

Inject some colour onto your computer screen with these character wallpapers

On a Monday morning when you turn your computer on to start another week of work, you want to see something inspiring - something that's going to help you through the day.

These wallpaper designs from illustrator Verbals Picks are sure to get those creative juices flowing. Using colourful, retro graphics, the designs have been inspired by some famous faces - including model Ellie Fox and novelist James Joyce.

Recreating them in such a beautiful manner really brings them to life and injects some sought-after colour to your computer screen. Let's hope Verbals Picks decides to do more of these.

