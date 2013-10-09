Colouring book celebrates the art of the tattoo

Celebrate the art of tattoos with this colouring book

Tattoos are one of the most creative art forms out there, with plenty of inspiring tattoo art designs providing inspiration across graphic design, typography and character design. Top designers are also partial to an inking, with many revealing their tattoo designs on a regular basis.

This tattoo colouring book aims to celebrate tattoos as an art form. Collated and designed by British illustrator Oliver Munden, he currently works as a senior designer at ILoveDust. Taking influence from nature's creatures, tattoo design, psychedelia and '80s skate graphics, this colouring book is a perfect culmination of his passions.

The tattoo designs - all specially drawn for the book - range from traditional motifs - hearts, sailors, girls, skulls, roses - to more elaborate compositions with a contemporary edge, each a unique piece waiting to be inked by you.

Purchase the Tattoo Colouring Book on Laurence King.

